TAG ties up with NCERT to enhance teachers’ digital skills

Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), Microsoft’s global training partner, said it has signed an agreement with National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) to collaborate for enhancing digital skills among teachers so as to facilitate a Connected Learning Community (CLC).

TAG will provide Microsoft course content in the format shared by NCERT under the license CC-by-NC-SA. Certificate for the course will be jointly offered by NCERT and Microsoft/TAG as per NCERT format.

TAG in collaboration with CIET-NCERT will run customised courses for NCERT constituents such as: National Institute of Education (NIE), New Delhi, Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), New Delhi; Pandit Sundarlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal; Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Ajmer; Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal; Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar; Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysore; and North-East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Shillong, it said.

Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, said, “It is a wonderful opportunity to empower the most important stakeholders of education – The Teachers. We want to empower educators through a series of activities related to research, material development, training and extension activities which will in turn enhance learning capabilities of various stakeholders of education.”