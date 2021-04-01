TAFE’s Mallika Srinivasan to heads PSEB

01 April 2021 23:05 IST

Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, TAFE Ltd., has been appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ms. Srinivasan for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or until the attainment of the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

This is the first time a person from the private sector has been made head of the PESB which is responsible for the appointment of personnel in the posts of chairman, CMD and functional directors in public sector enterprises as well as in posts at any other level as may be specified by the government.

Advertising

Advertising