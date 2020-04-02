TAFE’s free tractor rental plan for ryots

TAFE has announced a free tractor rental scheme through its JFarm Services platform on the Uzhavan App. The scheme will be available for 90 days, starting April 1, across 30 districts of Tamil Nadu.
Under this, TAFE would offer more than 4,400 of its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 10,500 implements on a free-of-cost rental basis.
Those hiring out Massey Ferguson, Eicher tractors and implements will be paid directly by the company.
“The rabi season is crucial to sustain the livelihoods of the farmers of Tamil Nadu. At this crucial juncture, TAFE seeks todo its best to support the small and marginal farmers of the State to to tide over the crisis caused by COVID-19 by offering free rental services of Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors,” said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD of the company.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.