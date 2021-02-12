TAFE unveils new tractor range

Chennai

12 February 2021 22:50 IST

TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd) on Friday rolled out Dynatrack series, an advanced range of tractors for agriculture, haulage and commercial applications. Equipped with VersaTech technology, Dynatrack provides an extendable wheelbase, which makes it suitable for agricultural, haulage and commercial applications for around-the-year usage, it said.

“The Dynatrack series from TAFE sets new benchmarks in the tractor industry by offering utility and versatility, comfort and safety, productivity and efficiency, to meet the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of modern-day farmers and rural entrepreneurs, empowering them with superior technology and advantages that enrich their lives and livelihood,” said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD.

TAFE is the world’s third largest tractor manufacturer and second largest in India by volumes with an annual sale of about 1,50,000 tractors. It is one of the leading exporters of tractors from India with a turnover in excess of ₹93 billion.

The company manufactures tractors both in the air-cooled and water-cooled platforms, and markets them under Massey Ferguson, TAFE, Eicher and Industrija Masinai Traktora (IMT) brands. It’s products and services are present in over 100 countries, including developed countries in Europe and the Americas.