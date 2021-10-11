TAFE unveils Massey Service Utsav

Indian tractor major TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.), has introduced a mega nationwide tractor service campaign 'Massey Service Utsav' to ensure a hassle-free cultivation season for the farmers. Through this Utsav, TAFE intends to reach out to over 10 lakh customers.

The main objective of the Utsav is to benefit farmers by reducing the cost of maintenance and providing them with best-in-class service offered at over 1,500 authorised workshops under the guidance of over 3,000 well-trained mechanics across the country, it said in a statement.

October - November is the peak for farmers across India with the harvest of Kharif crops and sowing of Rabi crops. This creates a very high demand for tractors among farmers. With initiatives like Massey Service Utsav, TAFE aims to help farmers prepare for the key harvest and sowing season for a bountiful harvest and prosperous festive season ahead.

Customers can contact the nearest authorised dealer through telecalls, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp or book their services through Massey Ferguson call centre number (1800 4200 200) and Massey Care App.

Exchange of old tractors and bookings for new Massey Ferguson tractors is also included in the Massey Service Utsav.