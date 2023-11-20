TAFE rolls out electric, hydrogen-powered concept tractors for European market

November 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) unveiled E30, an electric tractor, and a hydrogen-powered concept tractor for the European market at the recently concluded Agritechnica trade fair in Hannover, Germany.

TAFE is expanding its presence into the technologically advanced European markets to serve specific needs of progressive farmers with its compact, utilitarian and innovative tractors, and smart agriculture solutions, the $1.6 billion tractor major said in a statement.

The 27 hp E30 compact tractor is equipped with a lithium-ion battery and two-speed transmission, allowing it to smoothly transition from 0 to 10 km/h or 0 to 24 km/h. It will be sold in 2024. TAFE did not reveal the price.

The 55 hp hydrogen-powered concept tractor is equipped with a Simpson combustion engine. The infrastructure for refuelling, however, is not yet ready, the company said.

The display of the concept hydrogen tractor demonstrates TAFE’s capabilities in exploring alternate fuel and sustainable solutions, the leading tractor exporter said.

E30 is ideal for use by municipalities, logistics and material handling businesses besides agriculture, while TAFE 7515 for seed drills, rotary tillers, sprayers, spreaders, loading wagons and trailers.

TAFE also unveiled a compact range of sub-24 hp tractors – 6028M (24 hp), 6028H (24 hp) and 6020M (18hp) – ideal for applications such as municipalities, agriculture, front loader and snow plough.

TAFE Terra is an integrated smart agriculture ecosystem for multiple precision farming solutions such as GPS based automatic steering system, telematics gateway, advanced farm management information system and smart TFT display cluster.

Annually TAFE sells more than 2 lakh tractors. It makes tractors under the TAFE, Massey Ferguson, Eicher and IMT brands. These are exported to over 80 countries. The product portfolio for the international markets includes tractors ranging from 15 to 100 hp.