TAFE introduces special tractors in AP

28 July 2021 20:44 IST

TAFE Ltd. (Tractors and Farm Equipment) introduced Massey Ferguson 244 DI puddling special tractors in the 44 hp range for paddy cultivation.

The tractor comes in two variants viz. MF 244 DI PM that excels in dry land or shallow puddling and the MF 244 PD for deep-mud puddling. These tractors have been exclusively in Andhra Pradesh, said the company in a statement.

TAFE's is the world’s third largest tractor manufacturer and second largest in India by volumes with an annual sales of about 1.8 lakh tractors. It is one of the leading exporters of tractors from India with a turnover in excess of ₹10,000 crore.

