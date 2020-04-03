TAFE gesture to farmers of U.P., Rajasthan

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) under its corporate social responsibility initiative has unveiled a free tractor rental scheme for small and marginal farmers of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for a period of 90 days from April 1 as they are facing distress following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, TAFE unveiled this scheme in Tamil Nadu through its digital platform to ensure the farm mechanization needs of small farmers of the state are met during the rabi season. The scheme will be available across 20 districts of Rajasthan and 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh, said Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, TAFE.

On offer are 11,000 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors along with 50,000 implements in Rajasthan and 3,000 tractors and 15,000 implements in U.P.

“It is a zero cost scheme for the small and marginal farmers, as everything right from fuel to rental will be taken care by the company. It is a social outreach programme and would benefit around 2.40 lakh farmers. These farmers need tractors and equipment for limited period on certain days. As they cant afford to buy these tractors, we are offering our tractors as a service,” she said.

Farmers can book their orders on JFarm Services mobile app or toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100, through field officers or dealer network across these states.