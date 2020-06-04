TAFE free tractor rental plan aids ryots

The CSR initiative of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd’.) to rescue small and marginal farmers from the economic implications of COVID-19 has benefited over thousands of them in the last 60 days of the cropping season, said the company in a statement.

TAFE, through its JFarm Services platform, launched a free tractor rental service for farmers in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on April 1 for a period of 90 days.

The scheme received an overwhelming response from the farming community. Within 60 days of its implementation, over 1,00,000 acres have been cultivated and rental service provided to thousands of farmers in this crucial cropping season, it said.

TAFE launched the JFarm Services free tractor rental scheme with 18,000 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractor customers, and about 75,000 farm implements. Owing to popular demand, the JFarm services platform saw an increase in the registrations to 38,900 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors and 1,06,500 implements available on rent.

JFarm Services has impacted the lives of over one million farmers across 11 states in India since its inception. Currently, JFarm Services operates in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat - making farm mechanization viable and affordable to all, the statement said.