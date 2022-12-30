ADVERTISEMENT

TAFE acquires interior systems unit of French auto supplier

December 30, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

The integration of plastic business of TAFE with interior systems of business of the French company offers synergistic benefits to customers. Under the deal, FAURECIA would support TAFE and its customers with design capabilities

PTI

Tractors and farm equipment-manufacturer TAFE Ltd. on Friday said the company has acquired FAURECIA, an interior business group of the French global automotive supplier FORVIA, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal covers operations of FAURECIA in the States of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Transactions with respect to operations at Chakan in Maharashtra, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh have been completed while the transactions in Tamil Nadu are expected to be over shortly, said TAFE.

The integration of plastic business of TAFE with interior systems of business of the French company offers synergistic benefits to customers. Under the deal, FAURECIA would support TAFE and its customers with design capabilities, a statement said here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"TAFE is encouraged by strong synergistic opportunities that the acquisition offers," said chairman and managing director of the company Mallika Srinivasan.

"We value our relationship with our customers and thank them for the encouragement and support, and will like to reiterate our commitment to our customers towards the highest standards of design quality and service," she said.

With its complementary capabilities, TAFE would offer enhanced value proposition to its customers that include product design, precision tooling, design manufacture and superior quality for which the company has been recognised, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US