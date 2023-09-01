ADVERTISEMENT

Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council to unveil dashboard on technical textiles

September 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council has said it will unveil a dashboard on technical textiles soon.

Chairman of the council Bhadresh Dodhia said the dashboard would have details such as technical textile products for which demand was increasing, countries exporting each product more, and countries importing various technical textile products.

The U.S., Japan, and West Asian countries were buying package textile products (packatech) from India, which is the main driver of technical textile exports at present. Technical textile products registered 6% growth in exports so far this year, Mr. Dodhia said

However, manmade fibre and fabrics, excluding garments, were expected to see a de-growth of 8-10 % this financial year. “Exports are down mainly due to global consumption patterns,” he said.

