Synology unveils range of solutions for Indian market

November 17, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Synology, which is into management and protection of data, on Thursday unveiled a range of upcoming solutions for the Indian market that are aimed at helping businesses and consumers to “achieve more, become more resilient, and better resolve” IT challenges.

“The need for better resolution of IT challenges in a cost-effective manner is fostering the demand for new-age data storage and management solutions in India,” said Michael Chang, Regional Sales Head, Asia Pacific, Synology.

“We are committed to address unmet market demands and better serve our large base of customers and partners in India,” he added. Synology said its solutions for data storage and backup, file management, collaboration, video surveillance and networking are designed to simplify IT administration, while driving digital transformation for enterprises, SMBs and SOHO users in India.  “The newly introduced solutions will transform the way data is stored and managed setting the bar even higher for reliability, security, and scalability,” the company said.

CONNECT WITH US