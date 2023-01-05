ADVERTISEMENT

Switch to showcase three new EVs at Auto Expo 2023

January 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland Ltd., will be showcasing three new electric vehicles (EVs) at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held in Greater Noida next week.

First in the series would be the unveiling of innovative concepts and variants of IeV series catering to last mile and mid-mile mobility applications, followed by a range of ultra-modern electric buses catering to special applications, it said in a statement.

On display would be the open top variant of EiV 22, ‘India’s first electric double decker’. It has been designed, developed and manufactured in India, utilizing Switch’s global electric bus experience, it said in a statement.

“The Auto Expo is the ideal platform for companies to showcase next generation products with future-ready technology to connect with customers and partners,’’ said Mahesh Babu, CEO.

Since its inception in April 2021, Switch has grown significantly, having clocked over 55 million electric kilometers globally, it said.

