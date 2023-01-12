Switch to make electric light commercial vehicles at ALL’s Hosur plant

January 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, will start producing light commercial vehicles (LCVs) at the latter’s plant in Hosur from this year, said CEO Mahesh Babu. “While the eLCV range will be manufactured at ALL’s Hosur plant, electric buses will be produced at ALL’s Ennore unit,” he said. The production capacity for ebuses was 2,500 and for eLCVs, in phase 1, is 3,000 units per annum and is scalable, Mr. Babu added. “We are going to set up new units within the group premises and will use their existing facilities to optimise cost. The investment will be only in plant and machinery,” he said. Switch said it proposed to manufacture LCVs with payload of 1.2 to 4.5 tonnes and gross vehicle weight of 2.5 to 7.5 tonnes for cargo and fleet management companies. “We have showcased our vehicles at the auto show with multiple options and are going to scale it up,” the CEO said. According to Mr. Babu, ALL will produce fuel-based passenger buses, while EVs will be made by Switch. He also said that currently 500 ebuses of the company were plying and Switch had bagged orders for 2,600 buses from Convergence Energy Services Ltd. and others, including for 200 double-decker buses.