Switch Mobility unveils electric double decker AC bus

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric bus and light commercial vehicle subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd., on Thursday unveiled electric double decker air-conditioned bus Switch EiV 22 which will be deployed by the BEST [Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport] in Mumbai to ferry passengers.

Designed, developed and manufactured in India and utilising Switch’s global electric bus experience, Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features, the company said.

The double decker has a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

It can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18% increase in kerb weight, it said.

Switch India said it has already secured an order for 200 electric double decker buses in Mumbai which will be deployed in the coming months and now is looking at dominating the electric double decker segment in India by supplying such buses to different cities of the country.

A 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with dual gun charging system powers the vehicle. This enables the electric double decker to have a range up to 250 km for intra city applications.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Switch Mobility, said, “It’s an extremely proud moment for us as we bring back the iconic double decker to India. Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy.”

“With our strong expertise in double deckers, both in India and U.K. and with over 100 Switch electric double deckers in service on UK roads, we are happy to not only bring back this icon to life, but also reinforces our commitment to create this form factor for India and the globe.”

Mahesh Babu, CEO – Switch Mobility India, COO – Switch Mobility Ltd., said, “The Switch EiV 22 is designed and developed to meet Indian conditions, while at the same time provide superior customer comfort and delight.

“Mumbai and double deckers are synonymous with public transport, and we are certain that Switch EiV 22 will not only bring back fond memories for Mumbaikars, but will transform the public transport space in terms of sustainability and footprint which is the need of the hour in India,” he added.