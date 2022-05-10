Switch Mobility to unveil 12m electric bus at European Mobility Expo in Paris

Deliveries for India would commence in June

May 10, 2022 21:26 IST

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Switch Mobility plans to unveil its maiden 12-metre electric bus at the European Mobility Expo in Paris on June 7.

Termed ‘Project ODIN’, the bus is expected to be the lightest ‘widely available’ bus in the market. It boasts of a monocoque design and is equipped with the latest NMC battery technology and Switch’s pioneering digital tools., the company said in a statement, adding that deliveries for India will commence from June.

Switch is also set to unveil its new Indian e-LCV in early 2023 and , it added in the statement.

The comapny said that 300 vehicles were on the road, and that had an order book for over 650 buses and a further 1,200 buses in the pipeline, while giving an update on its first anniversary.

“In India, the exponential 10-fold increase in order book with 600 buses and almost 1,200 in the pipeline is a testament [to] the trust built on our brand and our products,” said Mahesh Babu, director and CEO, Switch Mobility India.

“We have started 2022 well, building on last year’s momentum, and have an exciting 12 months ahead with the development of our site in Spain and further product launches, including our latest project at the European Mobility Expo in June, and electric LCVs in India,” said Andy Palmer, vice chairman and CEO, Switch.

Switch EV buses in India have clocked more than 7 million km across the country, saving 4,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide, with a significant uptime of more than 97%, Mr. Babu said.