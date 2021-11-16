Switch Mobility to supply 300 e-buses to BMTC

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 22:29 IST

Switch Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has bagged an order to supply and operate 300 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12-years on a Gross Cost Contract model under the FAME II Scheme, it said in a statement.

The 12-metre buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC.

Advertising

Advertising

“All Switch vehicles are zero emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net zero carbon across all of our operations,” said Andy Palmer, executive vice-chairman, CEO, Switch Mobility.