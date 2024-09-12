GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Switch Mobility to roll out ultra low-floor e-buses to STCs soon

Published - September 12, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

Switch Mobility, the EV arm of Ashok Leyland, will start delivering more than 1,200 ultra low-floor buses and 100 inter-city buses in the coming months, said CEO Mahesh Babu.

“We are gearing up to launch EiV12 m ultra floor buses and EiV inter-city buses in the next one month for couple of state transport corporations,” Mr. Babu said during an interaction.

According to him, the company has orders for 2,000 e-buses that would be delivered over a period of 12-18 months.

“Next month, Switch will deliver 950 e-buses for Delhi STC and 320 for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. These buses will deliver a range of 300 km on a single charge and can accommodate 34-38 passengers,” the CEO said.

About 100 mofussil inter-city e-buses would be delivered to UPSRTC. These buses, manufactured at the Ennore plant, would also deliver a 300-km range and could seat 40 passengers, he added.

Welcoming the PM E-Drive scheme, Mr. Babu said the scheme would benefit 24 lakh vehicles, including 28,000 electric buses.

Under the scheme, subsidies/demand incentives worth ₹3,679 crore have been provided for e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances and e-trucks. The scheme will support 24.79 lakh e-2Ws, 3.16 lakh e-3Ws, and 14,028 e-buses.

“It is a very comprehensive scheme for testing agencies, who will improve their capabilities and facilities to enable OEMs to test/bring in new products. By and large it is a very good scheme,” he said.

On the allotment of ₹500 crore each for e-trucks and e-ambulances, he said the move would help create a new segment.

