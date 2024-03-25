GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Switch Mobility to roll out maiden e-LCV in next few days

March 25, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Switch Mobility Ltd. is gearing up to unveil its maiden product in the e-Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) segment in the next few days and the second one in next three months, said a top company executive.

“We are going to roll out IeV4 (Intelligent EV) this week from the Hosur plant, while it will take about three months for IeV3 roll out,” CEO Mahesh Babu said during an interaction.

“FAME-II comes to an end by March 2024. It does not offer subsidy for LCVs. As the buyer has to pay more, we are offering them discounts. However, the savings per month would be in the region of ₹6,000-9000 depending on the number of kilometres travelled,” he said.

During Ashok Leyland 75th Anniversary celebrations, Switch Mobility unveiled eLCVs (small trucks) called IeV3 and IeV4 and said it had secured pre-booking of 13,000 units. The target customers included e-commerce platforms and FMCG segment among others.

Prior to this, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, had already made its presence felt in the e-bus segment with the launch of double deckers, EiV12 in two variants (low floor and standard).

On Monday, Switch Mobility rolled out five units of EiV9 to IIT-Madras for in-campus movement. Besides, four e-buses are ferrying users between terminal 1 and 2 of Kempegowda International Airport.

“Today is a momentous occasion for us, as we reveal the next chapter in sustainable mobility with the roll-out of e-buses for IIT-Madras,” he said.

With regard to EiV12, he said the company had orders for 1,300 buses to be executed within a year for various State Transport Corporations.

Asserting that double deckers have received positive response, he said that they were plying in the cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kerala and Tirupati.

