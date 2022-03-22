Switch Mobility to build advanced manufacturing facility in Spain

Electric bus and light commercial vehicle company Switch Mobility Ltd. has announced its entry into continental Europe with a new advanced manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain.

Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja laid the foundation for the upcoming unit.

“We have established presence in the U.K., India, and now continental Europe. We have an order book of more than 500 electric buses and have covered more than 50 million kilometres with our current electric products. Beginning the development of our site in Spain is a key milestone in our global growth strategy,” Andy Palmer, vice chairman & CEO, said in a statement.

Construction on the 35-acre site is set to commence shortly and the first fleet of buses is expected to be produced within 12 months.

The new facility will comprise two state-of-the-art production lines and will be entirely carbon neutral from inception. The company has planned an investment of €100 million for the site over the next decade and is estimated to provide 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Phase one of the new development will see production of Switch’s new 12m bus designed for the European market. Phases two and three will add battery assembly capabilities and production of Switch’s zero carbon light commercial vehicles from 2024.