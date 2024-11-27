ADVERTISEMENT

Switch Mobility signs MoU with Vertelo to accelerate EV adoption in India

Published - November 27, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir is seen exchanging Memorandum of Understanding with Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu.

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding with Vertelo to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles across India over the next 3-5 years.

Switch is is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, while Vertelo is a fleet electrification platform providing end-to-end solutions to operators and corporates to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

The collaboration focuses on addressing critical issues such as climate change, air pollution, and urban congestion by integrating Switch Mobility’s advanced electric light commercial vehicles or eLCVs, and electric buses into Vertelo’s leasing ecosystem.

Vertelo will lease and fund Switch’s advanced electric buses and eLCVs, the Ashok Leyland subsidiary said in a statement.

“By combining our advanced EV technology with Vertelo’s innovative leasing solutions, we’re not just selling vehicles, we’re enabling businesses to embrace sustainable transportation without capital constraints,” said Switch Mobility chief executive officer Mahesh Babu.

“Our alliance with Switch Mobility marks a transformative approach to commercial fleet electrification. By removing the traditional barriers of high upfront costs and operational uncertainties, we’re empowering businesses of all sizes to participate in India’s electric revolution,” said Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir.

