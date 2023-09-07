Switch Mobility plans to sell 3,000 IeVs in first year

September 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, is planning to sell 3,000 units of its newly introduced light commercial vehicles – IeV3 and IeV4 – in which it has invested about ₹100 crore in product development.

Intelligent electric vehicle (IeV) is the second product from the Switch stable after the rollout of electric buses for Mumbai Transport Corporation in June.

“This is a new segment that we are entering into. In the first year, we plan to produce 3,000 units. The numbers can be scaled up depending upon the demand,” CEO Mahesh Babu said during a media interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming these IeVs ‘Twin Brothers’ with a payload of 1.7 tonnes and 2.1 tonnes, he said Switch would produce IeVs up to 7.5 tonnes and unveil more variants in the coming months. It would cater to the needs of e-commerce players, last and mid-mile connectivity, waste management, and FMCG and cold supply chain segments.

“A sum of ₹100 crore has been spent towards developing the product. It will be manufactured at ALL’s Hosur plant. The IeVs are built on modular architecture, thereby allowing it to accommodate a wide range of applications and scalability,” he said.

According to Mr. Babu, bookings for IeVs will commence between October and December and deliveries from January 2024. “The price will be announced closer to the launch date. It will be available in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and other neighbouring countries and later in GCC countries,” he said.

Mr. Babu said that in a year’s time, Switch would have 45 dealers and 100 outlets in 70 locations. He also announced that the company had signed up with customers for 13,000 vehicles and banks and financial institutions for financing.

Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said the IeVs would play a pivotal role in the last mile connectivity.

On Thursday, ALL showcased India’s first hydro fuel cell electric bus and hydrogen ICE bus (built in collaboration with Reliance Industries). About 10 hydro fuel cell trucks will be delivered to NTPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.