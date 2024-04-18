Switch Mobility inks pacts with MoEVing to deliver 2,500 e-LCVs

April 18, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has signed a pact with MoEVing to deliver 2,500 units of IeV4, electric light commercial vehicles.

The first set of five vehicles from the initial order for 100 vehicles was delivered by Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu to MoEVing Founder and CEO Vikash Mishra in New Delhi on Wednesday.

About 495 vehicles would be delivered by FY25 and the remaining 2,000 in three years’ time, the global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles said in a statement.

Through this partnership, we will be supplying our intelligent Switch IeV4 electric commercial vehicles to them, thereby reshaping urban mobility in India and paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient transportation, said Mr. Babu.

“We will be introducing this innovative vehicle across all our customer networks, enhancing our commitment to transforming logistics with cutting-edge solutions,” said Mr. Mishra.

