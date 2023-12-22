Switch Mobility e-buses accomplishes 100-mn ‘green’ km in India, U.K., Europe

December 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electric-vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has accomplished more than 100-million ‘green’ km globally through its electric buses and prevented about 70,000 tonne of carbon emissions, according to a top company official.

“We have deployed over 800 e-buses in India and the United Kingdom/Europe that have accomplished 50 million green km each,” said CEO Mahesh Babu during an interaction.

While London and Europe took 10 years to achieve this milestone, it had taken only five years for India to cross the 50-million green-km mark. According to him, majority of e-buses are buzzing around in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and some in London with an operational uptime exceeding 98%.

“From electrifying roads and dominating public and urban transportation with a diverse product range of EiV22 and EiV12 buses, to powering the mid-mile and last-mile segment with our IeV series, Switch Mobility’s innovations are driven by a thriving internal ecosystem,” he said.

“Our Light Commercial Vehicles (IeV3 and IeV4 series) will also add to the recent milestone thus result in further reduction of carbon emissions from the fourth quarter of the current fiscal,” he said.

Switch already has an orderbook for 1,000 units for the new e-LCVs that were unveiled during the 75th anniversary of Ashok Leyland. They will be manufactured at the Hosur plant.

Asserting that Switch aims to be the commercial EV provider and employer of choice in the industry, he said that it had recently earned the prestigious ‘Great place to work’ certification.

This recognition celebrates both the company’s commitment to crafting an exceptional workplace culture and its relentless pursuit of clean mobility solutions.