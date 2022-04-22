Switch Mobility commits to invest £300 mn in U.K.,India

Switch introduced the new 12-metre electric bus for India

Switch introduced the new 12-metre electric bus for India

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has confirmed its plan to invest £300 million across U.K. and India to develop electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

The investment is part of Switch strategic aim to become a market leader in zero carbon public and commercial transportation. Besides, it is expected to create more than 4,000 skilled jobs, it said in a statement.

Coinciding with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit, Switch introduced the new 12 metre electric bus for India and announced a new technical centre in the U.K..

“With a strong order bank of nearly 600 buses and ambitious investment plans already in place, we believe we are well placed to capitalise on this growth. The new 12m bus has been designed specifically taking into account the requirements of the Indian market and delivering a range of up to 300 kms,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Switch Mobility.

Led by CTO Roger Blakey, the new technical centre is expected to create more than 130 skilled jobs. It will focus on development of next-generation vehicles. The centre will work closely with Switch’s existing R&D offices in Chennai, Leeds and Valladolid employing a further 200 engineers.