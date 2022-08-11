Business

Switch Mobility, Chalo to deploy 5,000 electric buses across India

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 11, 2022 21:27 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:27 IST

Hinduja group’s EV arm Switch Mobility has entered into a strategic collaboration with Chalo, a transport technology company, for the deployment of 5,000 electric buses across India.

On Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding between the firms for an initial period of three years. “The buses will be deployed across metros and other cities, which includes the initial deployment of variants of Switch EiV 12,” Switch said in a statement.

Under this partnership, Switch and Chalo will jointly invest to deploy electric buses in cities where Chalo is present. Chalo will deploy its consumer technology solutions such as the Chalo App and the Chalo Card, offering conveniences such as live-bus tracking, digital tickets, and travel plans and also determine routes, frequency, schedules, and fares.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Switch’s responsibilities include the supply and maintenance of the ‘state-of-the-art’ electric buses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...