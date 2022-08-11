Switch Mobility, Chalo to deploy 5,000 electric buses across India

August 11, 2022 21:27 IST

Hinduja group’s EV arm Switch Mobility has entered into a strategic collaboration with Chalo, a transport technology company, for the deployment of 5,000 electric buses across India.

On Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding between the firms for an initial period of three years. “The buses will be deployed across metros and other cities, which includes the initial deployment of variants of Switch EiV 12,” Switch said in a statement.

Under this partnership, Switch and Chalo will jointly invest to deploy electric buses in cities where Chalo is present. Chalo will deploy its consumer technology solutions such as the Chalo App and the Chalo Card, offering conveniences such as live-bus tracking, digital tickets, and travel plans and also determine routes, frequency, schedules, and fares.

Switch’s responsibilities include the supply and maintenance of the ‘state-of-the-art’ electric buses.