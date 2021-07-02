Switch Mobility bags orders for 2,000 e-LCVs

It signs pacts with leading logistics firms

Hinduja Group’s electric vehicle firm Switch Mobility Ltd. said it has secured orders for 2,000 e-LCVs.

Switch had signed agreements with leading logistic operators to supply the e-LCVs. Customer trials would start this month, it said.

With the combined expertise of its teams in the U.K and India, Switch will build on its experience of having more than 280 EVs in service with over 26 million miles covered, it said.

On Friday, Switch announced a new leadership team headed by Andy Palmer as executive vice-chairman and CEO, Nitin Seth as COO, Sarwant Singh Saini as chief planning officer and Roger Blakey as CTO.

Switch Mobility is an arm of Ashok Leyland. Switch Mobility’s Indian subsidiary is Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd.

Recently Siemens Ltd. and Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. signed an MoU under which the latter would bring in its e-CVs into India. Siemens would provide charging-infrastructure technology and management software solutions to enhance the energy-efficiency of the chargers.