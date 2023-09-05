Swiss firm Buhler bullish on India’s growing grain focus

September 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Buhler, a Swiss grain milling, colour-sorting, cleaning, food processing and coffee-grading and roasting equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday said it remained bullish on India as the country increased its focus on grain safety and grain logistics (transport, weighing, loading and storage of cereals).

Buhler CEO, Grains and Food, Johannes Wick told The Hindu, “We are tripling our manufacturing capacity and doubling our exports in India. We are also investing ₹200 crore in the next two to three years to scale up our operations including strengthening sales/marketing operations and hiring more people.”

Buhler India currently employs over 600 employees, of which some 450 are in the manufacturing, engineering, research and IT, and has plans to add 300 direct jobs in the next three years.

In the last 30 years, Buhler India has become one of the group’s leading technology centres around the world with manufacturing, infrastructure, research and development, application centres and training facilities. Globally, Buhler sold milling solutions and other processing equipment worth over $3 billion, as per Mr. Wick.

“India’s growing population, consolidation taking place in the flouring and food processing sector, government’s push on grain safety, grain logistics and warehousing etc. are the drivers of this industry,” he added.

Further on the India expansion plan, Prashant Gokhale, President-South Asia and Managing Director, Buhler India said that Buhler’s exports from India last year accounted for 25% of its total production and the target was to double this to 50% in the next three years.

“We currently export most of our products including grain processing machines to the Middle East and Africa while some of the products such as coffee roasters globally from India. We also set a mandate to grow our production threefold here to cater to the growing domestic and export markets,” he added.

Last year, India produced 350 million tonnes of paddy (rice), wheat, coarse cereals, pulses and maize.

Buhler said it would introduce a wide variety of newer grain-milling, food, animal feed and mobility industry (automotive) equipment in India from its home market. It just started the production of Square Plansifter Areniter MPAC, a key equipment required for durum milling (refers to the resistance of the grain to milling) in sifting, sorting and flouring of wheat, rye, maize etc.

“We will also be introducing purifiers and roller mills by 2024. With these new solutions produced in India, customers will benefit in multiple ways: shorter delivery time, increased supply chain efficiency and improved CO2 footprint,” Mr. Wick added.