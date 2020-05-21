Business

Swiggy ventures into liquor delivery

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has started home delivery of alcohol through the ‘Wine Shops’ category on its app. The service went live in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday, and will be extended to other major cities in the State in a week.

“Swiggy is also in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol which the company can immediately enable by leveraging its existing technology and logistics infrastructure and nationwide presence,” the company said in a statement.

The company added that it had introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries. “Customers can complete their instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie, which the platform will use for authentication using an AI-powered system,” it said.

In addition, all orders will carry a unique OTP, which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery. There is also a cap on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the State law.

