Swiggy unveils timelines for ESOP liquidity

Bengaluru

06 October 2021 22:42 IST

Food delivery platform Swiggy said its employees holding ESOP would be allowed to tender shares in two liquidity events in July 2022 and July 2023. The entire exercise would be worth $35-40 million

“This is potentially the first for a start-up where employees have visibility into their ESOP liquidity timelines,” Swiggy claimed.. Swiggy commissioned its second ESOP liquidity programme via secondary sale in November last year. The worth of that exercise was estimated to be in the range of $7-9 million.

Advertising

Advertising