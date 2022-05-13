Swiggy to acquire restaurant-tech platform Dineout
Bengaluru
Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, it said in a release on Friday.
The acquisition would enable Swiggy to cater to every food occasion leveraging on Dineout's network of more than 50,000 restaurant partners. Dineout would continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition, according to the communique.
