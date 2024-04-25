ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy secures shareholders' nod to raise over ₹10,400 crore via IPO

April 25, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Swiggy plans to raise up to ₹3,750 crore funds through fresh equity shares, in addition to an offer-for-sale component of up to ₹6,664 crore, according to sources

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy has received shareholders' approval for an initial public offering to raise ₹10,414 crore fund through issue of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale, according to sources.

A special resolution was passed at an extraordinary general meeting of Swiggy on April 23, they said.

According to sources, the Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to ₹3,750 crore funds through fresh equity shares, in addition to an offer-for-sale component of up to ₹6,664 crore.

The company is looking to shore up about ₹750 crore from anchor investors in a pre-IPO round, they added.

Swiggy, founded in 2014, has a valuation of $12.7 billion as on April 10, 2024. Its annual revenue stood at $1.09 billion as on March 31, 2023.

The company has more than 4,700 employees, according to Tracxn, a global startup data platform.

