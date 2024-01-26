ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy looks to cut 350-400 jobs

January 26, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy is understood to be preparing to cut around 400 jobs across various verticals as part of preparations for its initial public offering.

As the company works to simplify structure and bring operational efficiencies, around 350 to 400 jobs are expected to be pruned, sources said.

These will be across teams spanning technology, call centre and corporate roles, and the job cuts are expected to initiate gradually in the coming weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted Swiggy declined to comment.

The development comes at a time when Swiggy is preparing for its IPO.

"Swiggy has been working on simplifying work processes and building operational efficiencies," a person aware of the development said.

Swiggy's headcount is estimated to be around 6,000 at present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US