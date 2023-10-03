ADVERTISEMENT

Swiggy lends ₹450 crore to restaurant owners

October 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Swiggy, on-demand convenience delivery platform, on Tuesday said it disbursed ₹450 crore as loans to more than 8,000 restaurants owners under its Capital Assist Program, which was unveiled in 2017 in collaboration with lending outfits such as Indifi, Incred, FT Cash, PayU & IIFL.

Swiggy offered a range of financial products, including term loans and credit lines to its partner restaurants.

“The NBFCs will soon facilitate more exciting solutions like pre-approved loans to enable our partners to gain easier and quicker access to capital, driving even more growth for their businesses,’‘ said Swapnil Bajpai, VP - Supply, Swiggy, in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US