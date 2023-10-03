Swiggy lends ₹450 crore to restaurant owners

October 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Swiggy, on-demand convenience delivery platform, on Tuesday said it disbursed ₹450 crore as loans to more than 8,000 restaurants owners under its Capital Assist Program, which was unveiled in 2017 in collaboration with lending outfits such as Indifi, Incred, FT Cash, PayU & IIFL.

Swiggy offered a range of financial products, including term loans and credit lines to its partner restaurants.

“The NBFCs will soon facilitate more exciting solutions like pre-approved loans to enable our partners to gain easier and quicker access to capital, driving even more growth for their businesses,’‘ said Swapnil Bajpai, VP - Supply, Swiggy, in a statement.