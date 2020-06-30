Swiggy, ICICI Bank in pact for digital wallet

Swiggy, an on-demand delivery platform, has launched its own digital wallet ‘Swiggy Money’ to enable a ‘single-click checkout experience’ on its platform. The full-fledged digital wallet, in partnership with ICICI Bank, will enable Swiggy’s customers to store money and be used for all food orders on the platform.

If the Swiggy customer is an existing ICICI Bank customer, he/she can instantly start using the wallet, according to a release.Non-ICICI Bank customers can also start using this immediately by providing details of a government ID to the bank. The integration offers benefits such as higher scalability, improved performance, quick to market, and high-speed processing for reconciliation among others, according to a release.

Users choosing ‘Swiggy Money’ can avail instant refunds and use the money for easy checkouts and hassle-free payment processing on future food orders. They‘Swiggy Money’ users will further be able to top up their wallet using various banking instruments and enjoy single-click purchases without multiple authentications, the company said.