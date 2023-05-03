Swiggy disbursed ₹31 cr. in claim amounts to delivery partners in FY22-23

May 03, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, on Wednesday said it had facilitated the pay out of a total of ₹31 crore in claim amounts to its delivery partners in fiscal 2022-2023. “There is a common misconception that since delivery partners are not employees, they do not have access to healthcare support from Swiggy. For several years now, we have provided carefully considered insurance and other benefits to our delivery partners and their families,” said Mihir Shah, head of Operations at Swiggy. In addition to the insurance, the platform provided a comprehensive package of benefits for its delivery partners, including insurance coverage for health, COVID-19, personal accidents, and mobile phones. This also included a mobile insurance cover of ₹5,000, it said in a statement. Swiggy claimed it had been providing insurance to its delivery partners since 2015. It has now partnered with Reliance General Insurance to cover health insurance, personal accident and accidental death, and mobile phone damages.