Swedish firm Elekta mulls making in India

Swedish multinational Elekta is evaluating the feasibility of manufacturing in India, which already has emerged as a key market for the radiation therapy and radiosurgery-related equipment maker.

“There are discussions [underway] with the government to understand PLI schemes,” India MD and Senior VP-Intercontinental Manikandan Bala said, stressing on the need to also understand the ecosystem for manufacturing in the country.

While the “Make in India” concept will create a lot of advantages, there are also bound to be substantial challenges in terms of the ecosystem, he said, citing the lack of chip manufacturing in the country. But the ecosystem is fast evolving, he added.

India already--on account of the inputs of clinicians--is playing a major role in helping customisation of several equipment. “If we get it right in India, we get it right in majority of the markets. India dictates terms when it comes to rest of the emerging markets. We are utilising the global manufacturing facilities for purpose of scale to make equipment customised to such markets,” he said during an media interaction here on Monday.

On the company’s manufacturing plans, Mr. Bala said Elekta has production facilities in Sweden, the U.K., the Netherlands, China and U.S. and besides is in the process of establishing one in Russia. Software development is one of the biggest product lines of the company, with its oncology information system serving as a backbone for hospitals. In addition to analysing the products that can be made and suitable for India, discussions are on internally on software development in the country. “We are not very far... options [are] being evaluated,” he replied on how soon the firm will finalise its decision.

Globally, the product portfolio of Elekta for cancer care includes Gamma Knife, linear accelerators, brachytherapy delivery systems and applicators, MR linacs and a suite of oncology software services digitising care delivery.

