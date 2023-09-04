Swaraj unveils tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category

September 04, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

Swaraj Tractors, a part of Mahindra Group, has introduced a new range of tractors in 40 to 50 HP category.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd. in a statement said, “Through this new tractor range, we’re offering latest features and technology to elevate mechanization in Indian agriculture and empower farmers to achieve higher yields and reduce effort, fostering growth and prosperity.”

Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd. added, “With this new tractor range, we’re steering the brand into the future, by enhancing its core of power, reliability and making it ready for future agriculture mechanisation needs. Beyond performance, this new range emphasizes comfort, versatility for emerging applications and broader customer appeal with its contemporary but authentic styling.”

