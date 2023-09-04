ADVERTISEMENT

Swaraj unveils tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category

September 04, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

B.LINE: Rajiv Rellan, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd,Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd and Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd at the launch of New Range of Swaraj Tractors. In New Delhi Pic Kamal Narang .0n 4.9.23 | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Swaraj Tractors, a part of Mahindra Group, has introduced a new range of tractors in 40 to 50 HP category.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd. in a statement said, “Through this new tractor range, we’re offering latest features and technology to elevate mechanization in Indian agriculture and empower farmers to achieve higher yields and reduce effort, fostering growth and prosperity.”

Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd. added, “With this new tractor range, we’re steering the brand into the future, by enhancing its core of power, reliability and making it ready for future agriculture mechanisation needs. Beyond performance, this new range emphasizes comfort, versatility for emerging applications and broader customer appeal with its contemporary but authentic styling.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US