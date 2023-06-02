Swaraj unveils compact, lightweight tractor range

June 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group, has introduced ‘Swaraj Target,’ a compact, lightweight tractor offering performance, unique features and latest technology.

The company will initially debut two models in the 20-30 HP (14.91 – 22.37kW) category. The Swaraj Target 630 model will initially be available through Swaraj’s extensive dealer network in Maharashtra and Karnataka at prices starting from ₹5.35 lakh ex-showroom. The Swaraj Target 625 will be introduced in due course.

The new range provides efficiency in spraying, inter-culture operations, and various other applications, the company said. “Its narrowest track width and low turning radius allow farmers to navigate tight spaces effortlessly, significantly increasing productivity and minimizing crop damage,” the company added.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Introduction of Swaraj Target opens a new segment for growth of Swaraj Tractors and facilitates horticulture mechanization, a fast-growing segment in Indian agriculture.”

“This new addition to Swaraj’s portfolio is completely in-line with our Farm Equipment sector’s purpose of transform farming and enrich lives making us future ready,” he said.