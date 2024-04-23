GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swaraj Tractors unveils a limited-edition tractor of its five variants to mark its golden jubilee

Swaraj Tractors manufactures a range of tractors from 11.2 kW (15 HP) to 49.2 kW (65 HP), providing comprehensive farming solutions and pioneering horticulture mechanization

April 23, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra group has unveiled limited-edition tractor of its five variants those would be available for two months across the country, to mark its golden jubilee.

The limited-edition variant of the Swaraj 855 FE and Swaraj 744 FE tractors was showcased at a ceremony held on Monday at Mohali in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, commemorating Swaraj Tractors’ 50th anniversary. The limited-edition tractor will be available for only two months across the country in five Swaraj variants - 843 XM, 742 XT, 744 FE, 744 XT, and 855 FE, said an official statement.

At the event, a new corporate social responsibility program- ‘Skilling 5000’ was also announced underscoring Swaraj’s commitment to driving positive change in society, it said. “Through ‘Skilling 5000’, Swaraj aims to empower women and specially abled by providing vocational skills in agriculture and other trades,” added the statement.

Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, was established in 1974 and based in Punjab. Swaraj Tractors manufactures a range of tractors from 11.2 kW (15 HP) to 49.2 kW (65 HP), providing comprehensive farming solutions and pioneering horticulture mechanization.

