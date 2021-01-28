Business

Swaminathan, Tewari take charge as MDs of SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday announced that Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari had taken charge as its managing directors for a period of up to three years.

Prior to his appointment Mr. Swaminathan was the deputy managing director (finance) at the bank where he was overseeing budgeting, capital planning, financial reporting, taxation, audit, economic research, investor relations, and secretarial compliance.

Mr. Tewari was serving SBI Card as MD & CEO, managing all facets of SBI’s card business before he was appointed as MD of SBI.

Ends

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 9:27:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/swaminathan-tewari-take-charge-as-mds-of-sbi/article33687366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY