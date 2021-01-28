Swaminathan, Tewari take charge as MDs of SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday announced that Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari had taken charge as its managing directors for a period of up to three years.

Prior to his appointment Mr. Swaminathan was the deputy managing director (finance) at the bank where he was overseeing budgeting, capital planning, financial reporting, taxation, audit, economic research, investor relations, and secretarial compliance.

Mr. Tewari was serving SBI Card as MD & CEO, managing all facets of SBI’s card business before he was appointed as MD of SBI.

