GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swaminathan flags RBI’s concerns on CICs, asks them to focus on 6 key areas

January 02, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J on Tuesday flagged the central bank’s concern on Credit Information Companies (CICs) which provide credit scores to individuals for availing loans and asked them to focus on six key areas to improve their services.

During his meeting with the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officers of all the CICs, Mr. Swaminathan pointed out that, of late, there was a rise in customer complaints related to credit information and some concerns had emerged during Reserve Bank’s supervisory assessment, according to a statement issued by the RBI.

He asked the CICs to focus on six key areas, namely--need to improve the data quality; timely redressal of customer complaints; strengthening of internal ombudsman framework; streamlining the process for handling data correction requests; strengthening of cybersecurity and data privacy through robust information security governance framework; and concerns arising out of usage of data for consulting and analytics.

The CICs shared their feedback and highlighted the initiatives that were being taken in collaborating with the credit institutions (CIs) for enhancing data quality.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.