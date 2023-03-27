ADVERTISEMENT

SVB loans, deposits sold to First Citizens Bank

March 27, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Washington

Depositors of SVB will "automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank"

AFP

In this file photo taken on March 20, 2023, the SVB Private logo is displayed outside of a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Monica, California. First Citizens Bank bought “all the deposits and loans” of Silicon Valley Bank after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a U.S. banking agency said on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

First Citizens Bank will buy "all the deposits and loans" of Silicon Valley Bank after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a U.S. banking agency said Sunday.

The transaction covers $119 billion in deposits and $72 billion in assets, and "SVB's 17 branches will open as First Citizens" on Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

Depositors of SVB will "automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank", added the FDIC, which will continue to insure deposits.

SVB— the United States' 16th biggest bank by assets and a key lender to startups in the country since the 1980s— collapsed after a sudden run on deposits, prompting regulators to seize control.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the FDIC, the United States Treasury and Federal Reserve had set out plans to ensure SVB customers would be able to access their deposits, while the Fed introduced a new lending tool for banks in an effort to prevent a repeat of SVB's quick demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US