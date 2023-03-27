HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SVB loans, deposits sold to First Citizens Bank

Depositors of SVB will "automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank"

March 27, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Washington

AFP
In this file photo taken on March 20, 2023, the SVB Private logo is displayed outside of a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Monica, California. First Citizens Bank bought “all the deposits and loans” of Silicon Valley Bank after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a U.S. banking agency said on March 26, 2023.

In this file photo taken on March 20, 2023, the SVB Private logo is displayed outside of a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Monica, California. First Citizens Bank bought “all the deposits and loans” of Silicon Valley Bank after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a U.S. banking agency said on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

First Citizens Bank will buy "all the deposits and loans" of Silicon Valley Bank after it went bankrupt at the beginning of March, a U.S. banking agency said Sunday.

The transaction covers $119 billion in deposits and $72 billion in assets, and "SVB's 17 branches will open as First Citizens" on Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

Depositors of SVB will "automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank", added the FDIC, which will continue to insure deposits.

SVB— the United States' 16th biggest bank by assets and a key lender to startups in the country since the 1980s— collapsed after a sudden run on deposits, prompting regulators to seize control.

Along with the FDIC, the United States Treasury and Federal Reserve had set out plans to ensure SVB customers would be able to access their deposits, while the Fed introduced a new lending tool for banks in an effort to prevent a repeat of SVB's quick demise.

Related Topics

banking / USA / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.