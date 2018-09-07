Suzuki to test EVs in India

Japanese auto giant Suzuki Motor Corporation will start testing a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in India next month onwards with an aim to commercially introduce such vehicles here by 2020.

“We have decided to launch EVs in India around 2020 in cooperation with Toyota Motor Corporation,” said Osamu Suzuki, chairman and COO, Suzuki Motor Corporation, while addressing the Global Mobility Summit MOVE on Friday.

Road running test

“We will start road running test using a fleet of 50 EV prototype vehicles in India from next month for developing safe and easy-to-use EVs for Indian customers in line with Indian climatic and traffic conditions,” he added. The company would commence the production of lithium-ion battery for EVs at its battery plant in Gujarat in 2020.

On expanding the market for EVs in India, Mr. Suzuki said, “it is obvious that it cannot be done without sufficient charging infrastructure development. In this regard, we look forward to proactive leadership from the Government of India.”

The prototype EVs are developed on an existing model of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing. Suzuki Motor Corporation holds more than 55% stake in Maruti Suzuki, which is the largest carmaker in India.

In his address, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra pitched for creating a universal application for multi-modal transportation while Hyundai Motor vice-chairman Chung Euisun announced that his company planned to bring its hydrogen fuel cell car Nexo to India.

The president of China’s biggest carmaker, SAIC, Chen Zhixin said the company would invest $500 million by 2020 in India while bringing its new energy vehicles here through its wholly-owned subsidiary MG Motors.