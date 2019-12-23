Suzuki Motorcycle to shift to BS VI mode from Jan. 20

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has announced its transition from BS IV to BS VI products from January 2020.

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s top-selling scooter Access 125 will be the first product to be rolled out as part of the new emission norms from Suzuki Motorcycle India’s portfolio.

The All-New Suzuki Access 125 will come with new key features including eco assist illumination, fuel injection engine, external fuel filling lid, LED headlamp, USB DC socket, digital meter equipped with voltage meter which indicates battery condition, combined brake system enables to operate both brakes only by left lever.

“We are thrilled to announce our first BSVI product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of April 1. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment’s top-selling scooter in India. We are confident that the new BS VI compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by the Indian consumers. The new vehicle comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers,” said Koichiro Hirao, managing director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Access 125 BS-VI will be launched in India soon, said the company in a statement.