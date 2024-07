Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced the latest edition of Suzuki Avenis scooter priced at ₹92,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “The product has been well received by young Indian riders for its stylish mobility solutions. With its fresh and updated look, it is expected to appeal GenZ riders who seek both excitement and convenience in their daily commute.”

