Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 7 millionth vehicle from plant

April 21, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said it has achieved a “remarkable” milestone by rolling out its 7 millionth vehicle from its Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram.

Suzuki’s sports adventure tourer, the V-Strom SX, became the 7 millionth celebratory unit, it said.

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a testimony of our commitment to India and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the financial year ending March 2023, we achieved a record sale of 9.38 lakh units and year-on-year growth of 24.3% as compared to FY 2021-22,” he said.

The company commenced commercial operations in India in 2006.