Suzuki eyes annual milestone, Honda sees tough quarter ahead

Green shoots of demand pick-up not visible, says HMSI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) anticipates a tough quarter ahead due to new price points following the introduction of combi-braking systems/anti-lock braking systems (CBS/ABS) and general elections.

However, its Japanese counterpart Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) is gearing up to meet a new milestone aided by a ‘well-balanced’ product mix of both motorcycles and scooters.

“The challenging and disruptive second half of 2018-19 has significantly wiped off the two-wheeler industry’s growth during the first half [of the financial year]. But, despite domestic challenges, we have been able to create new highs in exports,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president — sales and marketing, HMSI.

According to him, increased insurance premium in September 2018 had dampened the festival sentiment, and pre-festival stock build-up resulted into high inventories for the two-wheeler industry.

On the domestic front, the two-wheeler industry faced prolonged slowdown for the fourth consecutive month, a trend last witnessed during demonetisation in 2016-17. Based on demand slowdown, Honda pro-actively moderated its production and dispatch as domestic retail sales was still not showing any signs of recovery, he said.

“However, the green shoots of demand pick-up are not visible and we anticipate a tough quarter ahead, especially on account of the new price points of CBS/ABS introduction and the upcoming general elections,” he added.

Hit by industry slowdown since December 2018, HMSI ended the fiscal year FY19 with a 6.44% contraction in domestic sales at 55.20 lakh units against 59 lakh units.

HMSI, however, ended 2018-19 with an all-time high exports of 3.80 lakh units.

SMIPL, meanwhile, reported a 30% growth in FY19 at 7.48 lakh units against 5.75 lakh units. It has set a sales target of 10 lakh units for 2019-20.

We are enthralled to achieve our determined sales target of 7.5 lakh unit sales in FY2018-19 and are looking forward to the year for a newer landmark.Suzuki’s well-balanced product portfolio in both motorcycle and scooter segment has helped in achieving our fiscal sales target,” said Devashish Handa, vice president, SMIPL.

